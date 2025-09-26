Miley Cyrus holds onto ‘beautiful moments' with ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus reveals she still has keepsakes from ex-husband Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus just revealed she has kept things from Liam Hemsworth as well as the dress she wore on their first date.

The 32-year-old singer first met the 35-year-old actor in 2009 while filming The Last Song and their relationship spanned a decade, including an engagement in 2012, a breakup in 2013, and a patch-up in 2016.

Miley and Liam then married each other in 2018, shortly after they lost their Malibu home in the Woolsey Fire.

The couple decided to part ways in 2020, however, despite the split, the Wrecking Ball hitmaker still wants to hold onto keepsakes from the “beautiful” moments they had together.

She told Vogue: “I literally have a dress that I had on when I met my ex-husband, and then I have my dress that I wore on our first date. Along with letters and things that I really, I want to savor these kind of beautiful moments of my life.”

While discussing her fashion archive, Miley revealed she has been organizing what she calls a “legacy rack” which is a collection of each era from her life.

“Everything I do in my life is a little bit intense, but it has to be holistic. And that’s why my eras, they’re not a costume, they’re actually like a metamorphosis or a true evolution for me personally,” the Grammy-winning singer explained.

Miley Cyrus admitted that it was a challenge deciding which personal items she should share to the public, given that her relationship with the Marvel star was quite high-profile.

“Because these intimate moments have also been public moments, it’s a little bit tough to decide what piece I want to share and what I would ever allow to be seen,” she said.