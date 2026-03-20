Brooklyn Beckham avoids family in awkward LA near-miss

If Los Angeles is a small world, it just got very awkward for the Beckhams.

Brooklyn Beckham is reportedly keeping his distance – and sticking to it – even when fate almost intervenes. The 27-year-old has been laying low in Beverly Hills with wife Nicola Peltz Beckham, avoiding contact with his famous family.

And this week? It was a close call.

As per reports, David Beckham was staying at the same hotel in LA at the exact same time as Brooklyn. Yes, that close.

“Brooklyn also probably had no idea that his father was staying in a room just yards away from where they were having their breakfast,” a source revealed. “David looked like he was having a great time when he was at dinner; you wonder if that would have been different if he had known he had missed his son.”

Meanwhile, Romeo Beckham is also in town for work – making this less of a coincidence and more of a full-blown almost-family reunion… minus the reunion.

But don’t expect a surprise reconciliation just yet.

“There is absolutely no contact between Brooklyn and his parents, and there hasn't been for some time, it is desperately sad but that is how Brooklyn has chosen to live his life with Nicola,” another insider shared.

And honestly? Maybe it’s better they didn’t bump into each other.

“if fate had intervened and they did come face-to-face, it would have been very awkward. Brooklyn has made it very clear he doesn't want anything to do with David or Victoria, so it probably saved a whole lot of upset for David.”

Same city. Same hotel. Different worlds.