Prince William reaches a new point with Prince Harry as mental health is threatened

Prince Harry has found himself relegated to a completely different space in life by his older brother Prince William

September 27, 2025

Prince William has reportedly made some major changes to his thoughts about Prince Harry, as well as the space he holds in his mind and life.

News about this has been shared by a well placed insider that just spoke to Womans’ Day.

According to their findings, ever since Prince Harry received an hour-long meeting with King Charles, his brother has been holding a very distant stance.

Earlier reports even claimed, “William is back at the point where if you mention Prince Harry in his presence, he would throw you out of the room,” according to Heat World.

This time around a source has warned that even Prince William’s own mental health is under threat because while the US has awarded him a 8000km distance from his brother, any chance that he may jet to the other side of the pond, “could take a toll on William’s mental health.”

The source has even been quoted saying, “for some time now, William’s anger has cooled to the point of being indifferent over his brother, which was healthy for his mental wellbeing.”

As of right now though “William had got to the stage where Harry was a ‘non-person’, he had fallen so far beneath his radar as to have disappeared from his mind altogether.”

