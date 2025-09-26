Lindsay Lohan slams door on jailed father Michael for good

Lindsay Lohan turns her back on her behind-bars father Michael

It is being reported that Lindsay Lohan has distanced herself from her jailed father, Michael Lohan.

For those unaware, the 65-year-old American TV personality was taken into custody on March 10, 2025, in Palm Beach County, Florida, for violating his probation after his estranged wife, Kate Major, accused him of domestic violence, such as shoving, hitting, attempting to strangle, and biting her.

Per Radar Online, the 39-year-old Hollywood actress and singer is putting money in her dad’s prison commissary account, which she is receiving from his estranged wife, Kate Major.

A well-placed insider told the outlet, "Everybody assumed Lindsay was slipping him money out of guilt or family loyalty. But Lindsay has completely cut herself off from Michael's chaos."

Despite having a terrible relationship with his wife, Michael still gets snacks, toiletries, and the occasional splurge behind bars from the money of Kate, who tied the knot with Michael in 2014 but has been living alone for years.

"It's Kate wiring the money. She's the one quietly wiring the money. No big announcements, no drama, just small, steady deposits."

Even though Kate and Michael had a rocky history, she is still providing for him "maybe it's guilt, maybe it's habit, maybe it's some kind of loyalty. But for whatever reason, she hasn't cut him off,” per the insider.

In the middle of chaos, Lindsay is living happily with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their baby boy in Dubai.

"She's moved on. Michael isn't her problem anymore,” the insider said.