Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'so excited about becoming parents'

Pete Davidson claims THIS is 'the most meaningful chapter of his life yet'

Pete Davidson is eager to welcome his first child with Elsie Hewitt.

A well-placed source told PEOPLE magazine that the 31-year-old comedian and actor and his girlfriend, Hewitt, are “so excited about becoming parents.”

The insider revealed, "Pete and Elsie are doing great, and they’re both so excited about becoming parents.”

Per the source, "Pete’s been preparing in every way he can, from helping get the nursery ready to making sure Elsie feels supported every step of the way, and it’s clear how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood."

They went on to note that the Saturday Night Live star is "really embracing" this forthcoming phase of his life with Hewitt, who is a model, actress, and influencer by profession.

"He talks about how this is the most meaningful chapter of his life yet, and he’s really embracing it," the insider shared.

Hewitt is also wholeheartedly “loving this stage of pregnancy” and the fact that it has made a positive impact on her relationship with Davidson.

"Elsie is glowing and loving this stage of pregnancy, and it’s brought the two of them even closer. They’re savoring the little moments, from picking out baby clothes to planning for what life will look like once the baby arrives,” noted the source.

"They can’t wait to welcome their child and start this next chapter together as a family,” the source claimed.

For those unaware, Davidson and Hewitt made their relationship Instagram official in March 2025 and made their first red carpet debut in May 2025.

It is pertinent to mention that the 29-year-old mom-to-be took to her Instagram on Wednesday, July 16, and announced her pregnancy by posting a carousel of pictures, including a snap of the sonogram.