Princess Anne’s unveiling of King Charles portrait casts spotlight on William

King Charles's image in traditional Highland dress has taken on new symbolism after a portrait of the monarch was unveiled at the Scottish Parliament this week.

The portrait, captured by photographer Millie Pilkington in the sunken garden at Balmoral Castle last autumn, shows the King wearing the King Charles III tartan and holding a handcrafted stick gifted by the Mey Highland Games.

The painting was unveiled by Princess Anne, who smiled as she pulled away the covering.

The image will hang beside a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, which Anne also revealed in 2011.

Royal supporters praised Charles’ embrace of Scottish tradition, noting his long history of donning kilts at official engagements.

But the unveiling has once again drawn attention to William, the Prince of Wales, who despite holding several Scottish titles has consistently chosen conventional suits over Highland dress.

The kilt, seen by many as a powerful symbol of Scottish heritage and royal connection to the Highlands, now takes on added weight with the King’s likeness immortalized in it.

Whether his heir will ever follow suit remains an open question.