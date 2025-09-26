Serena Williams lends star power to Meghan Markle's brand

Serena Williams offered a public show of support to her longtime friend Meghan Markle by spotlighting a package from the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared an unboxing video on Instagram Stories on September 26, opening a delivery that included a bottle of Markle’s Napa Valley Rosé.

Williams tagged both Meghan and the brand in the clips, which the Duchess later reposted with three pink heart emojis.

Williams’ post helped highlight Meghan’s growing lifestyle business at a key moment.

The Duchess, 44, launched As Ever earlier this year and has used social media to expand its reach.

The gesture also underscored the enduring friendship between the two women, who first met at the Super Bowl in 2010.

Meghan has attended several of Williams’ matches, while the tennis star was a guest at her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The Instagram exchange showed Williams lending her platform to amplify her friend’s venture.