 
Geo News

Serena Williams lends star power to Meghan Markle's brand

Serena Williams shared a video of unboxing a gift received from Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex

By
Web Desk
|

September 26, 2025

Serena Williams offered a public show of support to her longtime friend Meghan Markle by spotlighting a package from the Duchess of Sussex’s lifestyle brand, As Ever.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion shared an unboxing video on Instagram Stories on September 26, opening a delivery that included a bottle of Markle’s Napa Valley Rosé. 

Serena Williams lends star power to Meghan Markles brand

Williams tagged both Meghan and the brand in the clips, which the Duchess later reposted with three pink heart emojis.

Serena Williams lends star power to Meghan Markles brand

Williams’ post helped highlight Meghan’s growing lifestyle business at a key moment. 

The Duchess, 44, launched As Ever earlier this year and has used social media to expand its reach. 

The gesture also underscored the enduring friendship between the two women, who first met at the Super Bowl in 2010. 

Meghan has attended several of Williams’ matches, while the tennis star was a guest at her 2018 royal wedding to Prince Harry.

The Instagram exchange showed Williams lending her platform to amplify her friend’s venture. 

Kate Middleton uses royal account to promote animated films on early childhood
Kate Middleton uses royal account to promote animated films on early childhood
Prince Harry finds a way to return to UK more often after recent trip
Prince Harry finds a way to return to UK more often after recent trip
Princess Anne's unveiling of King Charles portrait casts spotlight on William
Princess Anne's unveiling of King Charles portrait casts spotlight on William
Meghan Markle hits a nerve with Prince Harry by ‘mocking' his sacred belief
Meghan Markle hits a nerve with Prince Harry by ‘mocking' his sacred belief
Princess Anne unveils new portrait of King Charles
Princess Anne unveils new portrait of King Charles
Sarah Ferguson may turn to Oprah-style interview to repair image video
Sarah Ferguson may turn to Oprah-style interview to repair image
Sarah Ferguson's response to Epstein email draws harsh criticism
Sarah Ferguson's response to Epstein email draws harsh criticism
King Charles, Prince William in 'absolute lockstep' about future of monarchy video
King Charles, Prince William in 'absolute lockstep' about future of monarchy