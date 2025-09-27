David Beckham, family trying to uplift Victoria Beckham: Source

Photo: David Beckham, family trying to make up for Brooklyn's absence in Victoria Beckham's life: Source

The Beckham family is doing all they can to lift Victoria's spirits in Brooklyn Beckham's absence.

Heat Magazine recently reported that the mother-of-four has been down about Brooklyn Beckham's absence as she prepares for the premiere of her upcoming Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham.

“The whole family was supposed to attend the premiere, but Brooklyn and Nicola won’t be there now,” a source revealed.

The insider even stated, “Vic’s adapted her original plan, and instructed her PR team to ensure no questions about Brooklyn are asked while she’s promoting the series."

"All she’s prepared to say is that she’s proud of all of her children,” they also continued.

The insider added that David Beckham and the couple’s younger children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, are doing their best to get her excited.

“The whole situation is so awkward. David and the other kids are trying to get her excited, but it’s not been easy at all.”