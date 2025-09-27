 
Geo News

David Beckham, family trying to uplift Victoria Beckham: Source

David Beckham and family are preparing for the premiere of her upcoming 'Netflix' docuseries, 'Victoria Beckham'

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2025

Photo: David Beckham, family trying to make up for Brooklyns absence in Victoria Beckhams life: Source
Photo: David Beckham, family trying to make up for Brooklyn's absence in Victoria Beckham's life: Source

The Beckham family is doing all they can to lift Victoria's spirits in Brooklyn Beckham's absence.

Heat Magazine recently reported that the mother-of-four has been down about Brooklyn Beckham's absence as she prepares for the premiere of her upcoming Netflix docuseries, Victoria Beckham.

“The whole family was supposed to attend the premiere, but Brooklyn and Nicola won’t be there now,” a source revealed. 

The insider even stated, “Vic’s adapted her original plan, and instructed her PR team to ensure no questions about Brooklyn are asked while she’s promoting the series."

"All she’s prepared to say is that she’s proud of all of her children,” they also continued.

The insider added that David Beckham and the couple’s younger children, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, are doing their best to get her excited.

 “The whole situation is so awkward. David and the other kids are trying to get her excited, but it’s not been easy at all.”

Dwayne Johnson reflects on new role which changed his life
Dwayne Johnson reflects on new role which changed his life
ATEEZ breaks silence on shocking 'Damon Hunters' comparisons
ATEEZ breaks silence on shocking 'Damon Hunters' comparisons
'James Bond' writers admit they can't revive 007 after explosive death
'James Bond' writers admit they can't revive 007 after explosive death
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'so excited about becoming parents'
Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt 'so excited about becoming parents'
David Beckham and Brooklyn fall out: ‘This is not the man he raised'
David Beckham and Brooklyn fall out: ‘This is not the man he raised'
Britney Spears sabotaging her own biopic as studio threatens to walk away
Britney Spears sabotaging her own biopic as studio threatens to walk away
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin prioritises studies over six-figure offers
Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter Apple Martin prioritises studies over six-figure offers
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about bond with grandmother
Scarlett Johansson gets candid about bond with grandmother