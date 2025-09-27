 
Geo News

Leonardo DiCaprio recalls unexpected Beatles twist at Oasis show

DiCaprio revealed what caught Paul McCartney off guard at Oasis show

By
Web Desk
|

September 27, 2025

Leonardo DiCaprio recalls Paul McCartney’s special moment at Oasis show
Leonardo DiCaprio recalls Paul McCartney’s special moment at Oasis show

Leonardo DiCaprio shared a special memory from an Oasis concert he attended with Paul McCartney.

The Titanic star attended the much awaited Oasis's Live '25 Tour at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California, which was also attended by several other celebrities including McCartney.

But McCartney's presence stole the spotlight of the night.

As per the Wolves of Wall Street star, everyone’s attention, including his own, was on the 83-year-old Beatles legend.

DiCaprio also noted that McCartney appeared to be enjoying both the band’s performance and the love from the audience.

He gushed that it was “incredible” to see Oasis' frontmen and brothers, Liam and Noel Gallagher, back together again, noting, “And Paul McCartney was actually there, and I think they sang a Beatles song.

"I remember I was in the section next to him, and the whole sort of stadium looked back at Paul and clapped for Paul too, which was awesome. It was a great tip of the hat. So, it was a special night," he shared

“It was a great tour. Everyone’s so excited about it. Really, much like Radiohead when that happens, too. I think everyone’s going to do their best to be there for those moments," the Hollywood hunk added.

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's potential wedding guest list revealed
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's potential wedding guest list revealed
Glen Powell clears the air about series 'Chad Powers'
Glen Powell clears the air about series 'Chad Powers'
David Beckham, family trying to uplift Victoria Beckham: Source
David Beckham, family trying to uplift Victoria Beckham: Source
Chris Pratt wife Katherine Schwarzenegger pens emotional note for their daughters
Chris Pratt wife Katherine Schwarzenegger pens emotional note for their daughters
Insider goes against Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant's wedding statement
Insider goes against Keanu Reeves and artist Alexandra Grant's wedding statement
Keith Urban all set to headline UK's C2C Festival 2026
Keith Urban all set to headline UK's C2C Festival 2026
Victoria Beckham missing estranged son Brooklyn Beckham ahead of new project
Victoria Beckham missing estranged son Brooklyn Beckham ahead of new project
Dwayne Johnson reflects on new role which changed his life
Dwayne Johnson reflects on new role which changed his life