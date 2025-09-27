Harper Beckham snubs brother Brooklyn upon joining Instagram?

Harper Beckham joins Instagram but skips key member

Harper Beckham has officially joined Instagram, but sources have noticed her older brother Brooklyn isn't among the accounts she follows.

The youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham, who turned 14 in July, recently opened a private account on the platform. Her bio describes her as “Your fav blonde” and “Yours Truly,” along with shoutouts to her homes in London, Los Angeles, and Miami.

Because Harper’s account is set to Instagram’s “teen” mode, her posts will stay private until she turns 18, unless her parents change the settings.

Instagram allows users from age 13, but anyone under 18 gets automatic limits on content and screen time.

However, Harper was found to be following her parents and other siblings, per Daily Mail, but Brooklyn, 26, remained noticeably absent from her list.

The Beckham family has reportedly been dealing with a rift for much of the year, with Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz said to be on strained terms with his siblings and parents.

According to Metro, Romeo and Cruz had previously “trolled” or even “blocked” the couple online.

The aspiring chef was recently back in London to work with culinary icon Michel Roux Jr. at the Langham Hotel’s Wigmore restaurant, but took a swipe at his family again by saying he’d “only fly back to London for this dish.”