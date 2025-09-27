Keira Knightley reveals what her daughters think of her career

Keira Knightley admits her daughters aren’t impressed by her Hollywood career.

Speaking at the London special screening of her new Netflix thriller The Woman in Cabin 10, the actress, 14, revealed that Edie, 10, and Delilah, 6, don’t quite get what their mom does for a living.

“Oh, they’re not interested in any way. They’re just like, ‘What?’ It makes no sense [to them],” Knightley told People Magazine of her two daughters with her husband, musician James Righton, whom she married in 2013.

“One just thinks it’s kind of completely ridiculous, and the other one still thinks it’s all real on the TV. She says, ‘What do you mean you’re in the TV?’”

Knightley has previously admitted that motherhood has led her to turn down heavier roles in recent years until she was especially drawn to The Woman in Cabin 10—a project she took on partly because of director Simon Stone.

“I’d seen his film The Dig and I thought that was wonderful, and I loved his theater work, so I was really interested that he wanted to do this kind of thriller,” she shared.

“Also I love the genre, it’s what I like watching, and again I’m looking for work at the moment that is just entertaining. It felt like a proper piece of entertainment, so I was quite excited by that.”

The actress, who rose to fame in 2002 with Bend It Like Beckham, has built a career on films like Love Actually, Pride and Prejudice, Pirates of the Caribbean, Black Doves, and Oscar-nominated performances in Atonement (2007) and The Imitation Game (2014).

The Woman in Cabin 10 premieres on Netflix on October 10.