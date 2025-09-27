Ryan Reynolds shares tense marriage moment with Blake Lively sparked by Bill Murray

 
September 27, 2025

Ryan Reynolds recalled chaos of chasing Bill Murray for his upcoming documentary.

On September 25, during an appearance at the State Theatre New Jersey, Ryan opened up about a rare behind-the-scenes moment with wife Blake Lively while frantically attempting to reach Bill Murray for the upcoming documentary, John Candy: I Like Me.

Talking to the audience the 48-year-old actor and producer shared how hard it was to get Bill involved.

Ryan joked there could be “a separate documentary” just about trying to reach the actor.

He said he finally got Bill’s number through “a friend of a friend of a friend” and joked the 75-year-old’s voicemail sounded like “a Greek shipping company.”

Ryan recalled leaving “about 40 messages” before finally getting a call back, but at a very inconvenient time.

“Funny, I’m on my way to some gala thing and I rarely go to a fancy tuxedo [event]. I’m there with my wife and we’re about to walk in and my phone buzzes, and I look at it. It says Bill Murray and I go, ‘Bill Murray!’”

He whispered to Blake, who urged him, “We have to go in!” Reynolds admitted replying, “F*** you!” The crowd responded with a laughter.

Eventually, after more calls and even a video plea featuring his young son, Bill agreed.

