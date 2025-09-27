Mark Consuelos pleads to David Beckham ahead of Sexiest Man Alive showdown

Mark Consuelos begs David Beckham to ‘let me win’ Sexiest Man Alive poll

Mark Consuelos is taking his latest Sexiest Man Alive nomination in stride with a little humour aimed at David Beckham.

Consuelos, 54, addressed his nomination in PEOPLE’s Readers’ Choice category for Sexiest Football Club Owner during a recent episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Consuelos, who co-owns Campobasso FC and last year won Sexiest Talk Show Host, is now up against Tom Brady (Birmingham City FC), Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney (Wrexham AFC), and David Beckham (Inter Miami CF).

As soon as Beckham’s name came up, Consuelos gave up, saying, “Bye bye, Marky Mark.” His wife and co-host Kelly Ripa teased, “We finally found somebody who could knock Mark off his pompous podium of constantly winning.”

In a hilarious turn, Consuelos made a direct appeal to Beckham. “David! Let me win this one. David! Becks!”

Consuelos joked about using Live to sway voters, but Ripa cut him off, saying, “Beckham doesn’t have to talk, as far as I’m concerned.”

Later, they brought Jimmy Fallon into the conversation. Fallon sided with Consuelos, saying Beckham should “bow out” and even teased helping him make an anti-Beckham campaign ad.

“He’s got enough awards. What does he want? We’ll talk to Victoria,” Fallon quipped.

Ripa then closed the segment with a final shot at the global icon. “He’s married to Victoria, for God’s sakes. What more does this man want?”