Jimmy Kimmel thanks Trump for ratings boost after show suspension

Jimmy Kimmel credits Trump as ratings soar after ABC controversy

Jimmy Kimmel just gave US President Donald Trump some unexpected credit following the suspension scandal.

During Thursday night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue, the 57-year-old host addressed the show’s major surge in viewership after ABC briefly suspended it last week over his remarks about Charlie Kirk's killing.

The return episode drew 6.26 million viewers on television—triple the usual audience—while his monologue racked up 21.7 million views on YouTube within days.

“This has been a tumultuous week,” Kimmel said. “On Tuesday, we had our second-highest rated show in almost 23 years on the air. Our monologue from Tuesday night has more than 21 million views just on YouTube alone.”

He added with a wink: “And I want to say, we couldn’t have done it without you, Mr. President. Thank you very much.”

Kimmel went on to joke that, after seeing his numbers, other shows might start taking aim at Trump too.