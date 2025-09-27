Selena Gomez close pals arrive for wedding weekend

Selena Gomez ‘Only Murders in the Building' co-stars arrive for wedding celebration

Selena Gomez’s Only Murders in the Building co-stars, Steve Martin, Martin Short and Paul Rudd have joined the guest list of her lavish wedding weekend.

The 33-year-old will say her vows to music producer Benny Blanco in a ceremony at the romantic Sea Crest Nursery – a 70-acre private plantation in Goleta dotted with palm trees and cycads.

On Friday night a rehearsal dinner preceded the nuptials, at a country mansion in Goleta’s tony Hope Ranch neighborhood – a vast 1,863-acre estate in the foothills of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

Most of the 170-strong guest list are staying at the El Encanto luxury spa resort in Santa Barbara and will be bussed to main events.

Selena's pop sensation bestie Taylor Swift, was also seen arriving at the 10-bedroom white-washed property after being chauffeured to the spot in a fleet of Mercedes buses.

Before the celebrities were bussed to the rehearsal dinner, Martin, Short and Rudd ware seen having a chat with each other on the patio of the hotel.

Rudd wore a purple suit for the occasion, while Martin casually wore mismatched navy trousers and a beige jacket while Short opted for blue attire.

The palatial mansion, where the rehearsal dinner of Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez was held sits on a seven-acre lot, was built in the 1930s and is currently owned by insurance boss Greg Econn, as per the records.