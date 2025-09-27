Florence Welch credits ‘amazing' Taylor Swift for inspiration

Florence Welch gushes over Taylor Swift

Florence Welch just praised Taylor Swift and her musical prowess.

She reunited with the Blank Space crooner during the latter’s Eras Tour to perform the track they co-wrote for Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department: Florida.

“We’ve known each other for a while. So she just texted. It was amazing. I will say that, yes, I’m someone who wants to hide from the vague humiliations of fame. But I did step out on that stadium stage with her and I was like, this is pretty f****** cool,” The Girl With One Eye singer told The Guardian.

The 39-year-old also opened up about her raw thoughts and struggles, revealing how different and better it is for stars today to openly express themselves.

“When I was becoming Florence + the Machine, there was a sense that if you are flamboyant, it’s contrivance. Actually, expressing your imagination upon yourself and upon your body was inauthentic and attention-seeking, or annoying. It made me shrink myself. I was still big on stage and big in my art, but offstage, I made myself smaller.

Contrasting her own battles with current top artists, she said, “They are allowed to keep their personal boundaries and create this incredible world and character. It’s amazing…”

“People really need worlds to disappear into. So all these communities build up around artists, and I think people really, really crave it at the moment,” Florence Welch concluded.