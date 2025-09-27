Selena Gomez struggles to keep her wedding from being derailed amid Taylor Swift engagement

Selena Gomez planned perfect wedding until Taylor Swift intervened

Selena Gomez is said to be pushing for a wedding that is nothing short of a huge event after all attention has shifted to her newly engaged best friend, Taylor Swift.

Radar Online reported that the Only Murders in the Building star is involved in preparations for her wedding to fiancé Benny Blanco but she worries her big day will be upstaged by Swift and her fiancé, Travis Kelce.

For the unversed, the Fearless crooner and NFL star Travis announced their engagement in a joint post on Instagram on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Gomez is elated that she and Swift have found their soulmates but the Enchanted songstress made her relationship official when she least expected it. Considering the worldwide popularity of her pal, the Calm Down singer's concerns have gotten intense that she will not be the center of attention at her wedding, which will reportedly take place on September 27, 2025.

The insider told the outlet, "Selena is desperate for her wedding to be this huge event, but now nobody's really talking about it because they're so fixated on Taylor and Travis' engagement.”

"She doesn't like feeling second best. She's happy for Taylor but it kind of sucks that she's being relegated to B-list status – at least, that's what it feels like,” the source added.

Gomez and Blanco’s wedding plans were leaked earlier this summer, which caused stress and forced them to increase security for the event in Santa Barbara that is said to include many famous guests.

The insider revealed, "The whole process has been very stressful for Selena from the get-go. She was very upset that the details leaked out months in advance and it worries her that a lot of big-name invitees may not make it because of their schedules.”

"And as much as Selena respects and loves Taylor, she does feel envious because everything she touches seems so seamless,” concluded the source.