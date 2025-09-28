Prince William branded ‘absolute rock' for monarchy

Prince William is lauded for his growth as he prepares for become the future King.

The Prince of Wales is appreciated for his devoted being and praised for being an exceptional husband and a father.

Royal expert Katie Nichols tells Mirror: “William has broad shoulders, and he’s needed them.”

She adds: “When you look at the man he is today, you see a very proud and devoted husband, and an incredibly protective and loving father.”

Katie continues: “He’s managing to walk the tightrope between public figure and family man, and though he makes it look easy, it’s not. He’s proven to be very strong and dependable, and an absolute rock for Kate.”

Speaking then of his wife Kate Middleton and her battle with cancer, the expert added: “The Princess has been vital in breaking stigmas around cancer and raising awareness about its challenges. She’s very positive in her outlook and looks the picture of health, but as any cancer patient finds, you don’t just revert to life as it once was.”