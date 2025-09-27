 
Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco's wedding weekend starts with 'the best vibe'

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco got engaged in a unique way in December 2024

September 27, 2025

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco hosted intimate wedding rehearsal
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have started their wedding weekend in style.

An insider told PEOPLE magazine that the 33-year-old American actress and singer and her husband-to-be, who is a record producer and songwriter by profession, hosted an intimate rehearsal dinner with “the best vibe.”

Gomez and Blanco invited all her loved ones to be part of their wedding celebrations, which started on Friday, September 26, 2025.

The source told the outlet, “The wedding festivities kicked off yesterday with a rehearsal dinner at an upscale and private estate.”

"It was the best vibe. The dinner went on way past dark. Guests had a great time,” revealed the insider.

Luminaries who might attend the Murders in the Building star and the Younger And Hotter Than Me producer’s wedding include Gomez’s long-time friend Taylor Swift, Steve Martin, Paris Hilton, Martin Short, and Paul Rudd.

For those unaware, Gomez and Blanco started dating in 2023 and after six months, they went public with their relationship in December 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that the couple got engaged a year later on December 11, 2024, as Gomez shared the big news on Instagram by posting multiple pictures of her iconic proposal that featured her marquise diamond engagement ring. 

