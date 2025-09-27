Julia Roberts 'triples' friends list after this movie

Julia Roberts says she gains several friends on 'After the Hunt'

Julia Roberts says her "forever friends group" has been expanded after doing her upcoming movie After the Hunt.



At the film's premiere at the New York Film Festival, the actress, in an interview with Extra, says, “I have tripled the size of my… forever friend group, that is my takeaway.”

Her co-star Andrew Garfield echoes her vibe, adding, “Quadruple for me… Julia set up, she had us over for a week and a half… of rehearsals in San Francisco."

He recalls, "She hosted us with [director Luca Guadagnino], and it was just the greatest way to begin a project."

"You don’t often get to do that with someone of Julia’s iconic nature, she happens to be just a really beautiful human being.”

Further gushing about Julia, Andrew adds, "She allowed us into her home, allowed us into her family, and suddenly a film that was very daunting to deal with became something very pleasurable to deal with because of the tone Julia set.”

Hosting everyone at her home, the host asked the actress what she made for them. “Whatever they wanted,” she replies, adding, “I felt like Danny and I were in a constant state like preparing or rebuilding or cleaning up or something.”

After the Hunt will bow out in cinemas on Oct 10.