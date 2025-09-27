Where is Selena Gomez getting married?

Selena Gomez with Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco are set to tie the knot this weekend in what is already shaping up to be one of Hollywood’s most talked-about weddings.

Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly confirmed the couple is holding their rehearsal dinner, with the ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

The guest list is expected to be star-studded. Gomez’s close friend Taylor Swift and Paris Hilton are among those confirmed to attend, along with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Ashley Park.

Paul Rudd, who appeared on the hit series, was also seen arriving, according to photos published by the Daily Mail.

AI generated pictures of Selena Gomez are already doing rounds on social media

The event is being planned by celebrity wedding planner Mindy Weiss, but the couple has gone to great lengths to keep the details under wraps.

“Guests still do not know exact locations for the rehearsal or the wedding,” an insider told Us Weekly, adding that shuttle buses would take attendees from their hotels to the venues.

Speculation about the wedding site has swirled online. While some reports suggest the celebration could take place in Santa Barbara, California, where several guests are staying, no official confirmation has been made.

For now, the location remains a carefully guarded secret, adding even more intrigue to Gomez and Blanco’s highly anticipated day.