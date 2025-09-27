Sabrina Carpenter drops a bomb on men with one savage compliment

Sabrina Carpenter issues scorching take on the male species

Sabrina Carpenter has shared her candid take on men, calling them a “super entertaining species to watch.”

While giving an interview to Vogue Italy for its October cover story, published on September 23, the 26-year-old singer and songwriter unveiled her mixed feelings about boys and men in her songs.

Articulating her thoughts, Carpenter told the outlet that views on men are “ever-evolving. I do think that men have been a super entertaining species to watch ... in positive and negative ways.’

The two-time Grammy winner went on to explain by quipping, “I feel really adored and inspired and loved by some of them … and really confused and attacked and ridiculed by others.”

She talked about her feelings on boys and men not only in her 2025 hit album Man’s Best Friend but also in her new interview.

“When one of my female friends announces that she’s having a son, I just rejoice for that young boy, because I know he’s going to be raised right,” the Espresso hitmaker laughingly said.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, I’ve only been on Earth for 26 years, but I feel like we’ve always kind of had to train them. Unfortunately, it’s a tale as old as time,” Carpenter noted.