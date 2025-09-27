DC boss clarifies key confusion about 'Batman' casting

James Gunn gets honest about 'Batman' casting

DC fans have been on the lookout for the signs of who will be the next Batman in The Brave and the Bold, the upcoming movie from DC.



Some, meanwhile, notice James Gunn, the studio's co-head, is watching the Paramount+ hit show 1923, which sparks speculation about whether he is considering its lead actors for the Caped Crusader role.

However, now, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the filmmaker cleared the air, adding, "I’m definitely not doing scouting for the Caped Crusader. But I’m always scouting when I’m watching TV shows."

"I’m always watching characters. In fact, I really like the young woman in 1923. She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently," she notes.

Gushing about the series stars, he says, "Julia Schlaepfer she’s so, so good. She’s Brandon’s [Sklenar] significant other in that series."

"But I’m watching it because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one. That’s my favorite of all his shows," the director adds.

"So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman. (Laughs.) I know what your question is, but that’s not the reason I’m watching it," James concludes.

Meanwhile, The Brave and the Bold will begin shooting from next year.