Tom Holland speaks out after concussion on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set

Tom Holland opens up about recent on-set injury

Tom Holland is reassuring fans after a scare on set.

The actor, 29, sustained a mild concussion while filming Spider-Man: Brand New Day on Friday, September 19, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Despite the injury, Holland showed up the next day for his charity, The Brothers Trust, which he runs with his brothers Sam, Harry and Paddy.

Fiancée Zendaya also joined him at Christie’s auction house in London, marking a rare public outing for the couple.

In a September 27 Instagram post, Holland recapped the charity’s Posh Pub Quiz night, calling it "another huge success," even though he had to leave earlier than planned.

"I’m sorry I had to leave early but I’m feeling better and on the mend,” he wrote, thanking his father for stepping in. “The show got considerably funnier."

Holland also praised his mother and her friends for helping to organise the event, writing, "The Brother’s Trust means more to me than I could possibly say… Raising money for fantastic causes and having fun doing it."

This year’s fundraiser supported Java Joy, a nonprofit that creates substantial work opportunities for adults with disabilities.

On the film front, Holland is currently shooting his fourth solo outing as Peter Parker. He last shared behind-the-scenes footage from the Brand New Day set on August 10, showing his first day back in the Spider-Man suit.

In the new Spider-Man installation, Zendaya, 29, will return as MJ, alongside Jacob Batalon and Jon Favreau. New faces include Liza Colón-Zayas from The Bear and Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, while Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal and Michael Mando also join the cast.”

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters July 31, 2026, just two weeks after Holland and Zendaya’s other film, The Odyssey, debuts on July 17, 2026.