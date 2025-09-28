Nicole Kidman plots Hollywood move to Nashville with Reese Witherspoon

Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon dream of Hollywood in Tennessee

Nicole Kidman wants to bring more Hollywood productions to Nashville.

The Oscar winner, 58, headlined a Q&A panel "Nicole Kidman: Where Art Meets Home in Nashville" at the Nashville Film Festival on Sunday, September 21, where she revealed her joint plans with Reese Witherspoon.

“I’ll be bringing more and more production here,” Kidman said during the event at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum’s CMA Theater. “Reese Witherspoon lives here too, and she’s one of my best besties.”

Kidman joked that Big Little Lies won’t be moving to Tennessee, but said she sees big opportunities for film production in Nashville.

“There is so much room here for production,” she said. “The crews are fantastic and the actors, and the people… I feel that it’s taking off and will continue to take off, so off we go. Come on, Tennessee, we’ve got this.”

Kidman, who has called Nashville home since 2008, has already filmed the first season of Scarpetta there and said she’s “thrilled” to be starting work on season 2.

Kidman also called Nashville a city that “inspires so much creativity,” adding that her favorite part of living there is the people.

“My favorite thing is the people,” she said. “I love the Nashville people because they embraced me two decades ago and they keep making it possible for our family to have the most beautiful life here. Incredibly grateful.”