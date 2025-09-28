Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco in intimate ceremony, shares first photos

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco officially married

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are officially husband and wife!

The singer, 33, and the producer, 37, tied the knot on Saturday, September 27, in a private ceremony in Southern California surrounded by close friends and family.

The couple confirmed the news on Instagram shortly after exchanging vows, with Gomez revealing the date alongside the first photos from their big day.

Blanco also commented under her post. “My wife in real life.”

For the ceremony, Gomez exuded grace in a custom Ralph Lauren gown — a satin halterneck design featuring delicate lace details along the bodice and neckline. Meanwhile, Blanco rocked a classic black Ralph Lauren tuxedo with a white shirt and subtle lace details to match his bride’s.

The couple largely kept their wedding plans under wraps, with only a few details emerging ahead of the ceremony. One insider told Page Six that Gomez’s longtime best friend Taylor Swift, 35, opted to stay in a private rental home near the venue for security reasons, rather than at the high-profile Encanto hotel, where guests were rumoured to be staying.

“She will be renting a house near the wedding venue, which is a secret to the public,” the source explained, noting that Swift’s security team preferred the arrangement over a hotel stay.

Earlier this month, The Sun also reported on the ultra-exclusive nature of the event. Guests were expected to be shuttled to the location without knowing the destination in advance.

The newlyweds first sparked romance rumours in 2023 before going public in 2024. One year later, they announced their engagement in December 2024 via social media.