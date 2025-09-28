Lola Young collapses onstage at NYC festival, carried off by medics

Lola Young rushed off Stage after mid-performance collapse

Singer Lola Young collapsed onstage during her set at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York on Saturday.

The British singer was performing Conceited at Forest Hills Stadium when she collapsed and was carried offstage by medics.

Fellow performer Remi Wolf later addressed the shaken crowd, assuring that Young was backstage and "okay."

"My friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay,” Rapper Doechii also took a moment during her own set to send love to Young.

Before her collapse, Young admitted onstage she had endured “a tricky couple of days.”

“Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but … sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade,” the Messy hitmaker told fans from the stage.

However, the musician also shared an update after less than an hour, confirming to her fans that she was "okay."

The incident came just one day after Young canceled her scheduled performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert on September 26.

Her manager, Nick Shymansky, later said on Instagram that she canceled the show over a “sensitive matter,” hinting at her ongoing mental health challenges.

“There are days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe,” he said, praising Young as “an incredible person” who takes her fans and career seriously.

She has previously spoken about living with schizoaffective disorder, diagnosed at 17, and has been candid about past struggles with cocaine addiction.