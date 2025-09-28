Lola Young shares update after onstage health scare

Lola Young addresses onstage collapse at NYC music festival

Lola Young has assured her fans she's doing okay after a brief health scare in the middle of a performance.

The British singer, 24, fainted mid-performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City on Saturday, September 27. She was carried off the stage by medics.

"Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now," she wrote via Instagram Stories less than an hour after the incident. "Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx."

The musician has not shared exactly what happened.

Young was performing Conceited at Forest Hills Stadium when the incident unfolded.

The collapse came just a day after Young canceled her scheduled performance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert on September 26.

At the time, her manager Nick Shymansky cited a “sensitive matter,” hinting at her ongoing mental health challenges.

“There are days where myself and my team have to take protective measures to keep her safe,” he said, praising Young as “an incredible person” who takes her fans and career seriously.

She has previously spoken about living with schizoaffective disorder, diagnosed at 17, and has been candid about past struggles with cocaine addiction.

Young, best known for her 2024 hit Messy, has released three albums, including her latest, I’m Only F***** Myself*, which dropped on September 19.