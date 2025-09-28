Elaine Hendrix gushes over ‘The Parent Trap' co-star Lisa Ann Walter

Elaine Hendrix praise ‘The Parent Trap’ co-star Lisa Ann Walter for being ‘security blanket’

Elaine Hendrix is one of the competitors on Dancing with the Stars (DWTS) season 34 and she has one of her biggest support systems in the house every week and that is Lisa Ann Walter.

The two starred together in the 1998 Disney classic The Parent Trap and have remained really close friends ever since.

During a candid chat with PEOPLE magazine at DWTS week 2 in Los Angeles, Elaine called Lisa her “life security blanket.”

"[Dance partner] Alan [Bersten] is my show security blanket, and Lisa is my life security blanket," the 54-year-old further mentioned.

"And I look at her and I instantly feel calm," she said of the 62-year-old comedian.

"She just knows," Elaine said of the Abbott Elementary star, adding, "We know what to say to each other because we know each other so well. So when I start to get on the edge, she knows how to bring me back and how to calm me down. And so, having her here means everything to me."

Alan, Elaine’s dance partner was asked by PEOPLE if the team had a name and a signature handshake, he replied, "We're stuck with that incredible handshake, and we're proud of it," referring to the secret handshake in The Parent Trap, that twins Annie and Hallie (both played by Lindsay Lohan) perform.

The Dynasty star and the dance pro also incorporated part of the popular handshake into their choreography during DWTS' 34 season premiere.

"Our team name is Team Partner Trap," Alan added.

As for Lisa Ann Walter, Elaine Hendrix insists that her former costar plans to "be here every week" to support her during her DWTS journey.