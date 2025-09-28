Renee Rapp breaks silence on the success of ‘Bite Me' album

Renee Rapp talks about how ‘Bite Me' album changed her

Renee Rap just talked about her successful and rather defiant, UK Number one album, Bite Me.

It was an achievement that pleased her but didn’t really thrill her. Her old team was “very American, very grandiose.”

Doing a lightly hysterical, nasal impression of them from a chair in Universal’s London HQ, Renee began: “‘You’ve worked so hard and this is everything and oh my God and oh my God and if your younger self could see…’”

The 25-year-old then slapped her thighs as she rested her hands there and replied back to them: “We gotta pack it up. I’m not curing cancer.”

Renee has realized it’s better to be neutral about achievements, saying, “Those [successes] will never feel as high as making a record and I used to think that they would and they do not, and that’s OK,” she said before concluding with the words, “I was… pleased with it being No 1.”

Apart from her image as a musician who has impeccable vocals, with jazz tones and themes about love and messy gay relationships, she was a star years before her 2022 EP debut, Everything to Everyone, and the release of her full length 2023 album, Snow Angel.

Renee Rapp starred as the infamous Regina George, in Mean Girls on Broadway, a role that earned her a Queen Bee reputation.