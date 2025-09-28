Leonardo DiCaprio explains how he creates boundaries in Hollywood

Leonardo DiCaprio reflects on how his personality changed

Leonardo DiCaprio no longer opts to work at a "frenetic pace."

The 50-year-old actor reflected on how his attitude towards his career has changed over the years and even though he feels very lucky whenever a job offer comes through but he has become more selective of what he signs up for.

He told Rolling Stone magazine: "When I was younger, there was just this feeling of hitting the lottery. It was very much like, 'I can’t believe I’m working in this industry, and I’m getting to make decisions for myself.'”

"And there’s this frenetic pace that you have,” he explained.

The Titanic star continued, "But now, you know, I think as I’ve gotten older, I’ve just become even more… I don’t want to say selective, but all these different components have to come into play to make a movie and hope that it not only works but lasts, even if there are no guarantees of either of those things."

His One Battle After Another director, Paul Thomas Anderson, finds more pleasure in the work itself and the experiences he has on set.

Paul said in the joint interview: "It’s not that I feel any different than I did in terms of what the spark is, or the fight to make your movie, or the excitement of it all. It’s more that the thing I cherish the most now and gets me the most excited is the friendship and camaraderie and the collaboration that happens when you do the work.”

"That’s the thing that gets me out of the bed in the morning. You know, maybe when you start out, you do feel like you’ve won the lottery more. But now, the joy of making the movie itself is so much deeper and stronger,” the director concluded.