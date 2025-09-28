Rob Lowe spills how he convinced his wife for 'Comedy Central Roast'

Rob Lowe shares his wife wife's fears regarding his 'Comedy Central Roast'

Rob Lowe recently got candid and opened up about how his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, green-lit his Comedy Central Roast.

On Simon Sinek’s A Bit of Optimism podcast, the 61-year-old American actor revealed that he rejected his Comedy Central Roast four times before finally saying yes to the show and the creators paid him $1 million as compensation for his “brutal” public humiliation.

Putting his thoughts into words, Lowe admitted he showed reluctance to do the special; however, the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber convinced him to change his mind.

He said, "He is a huge star. I was like, 'You know what? If Justin Bieber can do it, I can do it.'"

The actor of 9-1-1: Lone Star went on to disclose that his wife, Berkoff, did not want him to participate in the show at first out of the fear that he would face embarrassment before a national audience.

"I said, 'That ship has sailed,'" Lowe noted, referring to his destructive 1989 Oscars opening number earlier in the episode.

He went on to note that he brought his wife around by telling her about a massive pay cheque Comedy Central offered him, to which Sinek took a playful jab by asking, “Was that the price of humiliation?”

"Turns out, it's about a million, It's about a million dollars for about five hours work," Rob Lowe, The West Wing star, quipped.