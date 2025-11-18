Irina Shayk reveals how motherhood empowered her confidence

Irina Shayk reveals how motherhood boosted her confidence

Irina Shayk is sharing some insights into her journey of motherhood and how she gained more confidence after becoming a mom.

The Russian Fashion model, who shares an 8-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine, with ex-partner Bradley Cooper, opened up about how motherhood has uplifted her confidence.

"To be a woman in power," the doting mom-of-one remarked. "You have to feel comfortable in your own skin."

Referring to her debut in the iconic Pirelli Calendar, she continued, "To be part of the Pirelli Calendar — I'm literally in the right time in my life."

"I'm a mother and I know who I am, I know what I stand for...," Irina added.

She further revealed how she teaches her daughter self-love, "I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that of course I try to protect my daughter from."

Elsewhere during the conversation, she also shed some light on co-parenting with Bradley amid their high-profile careers.

"She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," Irina detailed.

The model revealed that she prioritizes "building community, friends and just giving love."

"This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family," she noted.