'Moana' live-action trailer shows Catherine Laga'aia rides the waves

Back in 2016, Moana arrived and won many hearts. Away from the animation, a trailer for the live-action remake has now been released.



Catherine Laga'aia essays the titular character, while Dwayne Johnson, who voices Maui in the animated version, has returned to reprise his character in the new movie.

Though The Rock is a veteran of the franchise, the 17-year-old, however, is the newcomer, expressing her joy, “I’m really excited to embrace this character because Moana is one of my favorites. My grandfather comes from Fa‘aala, Palauli, in Savai‘i."

She continues, "And my grandmother is from Leulumoega Tuai on the main island of ‘Upolu in Samoa. I’m honored to have an opportunity to celebrate Samoa and all Pacific Island peoples, and to represent young girls who look like me.”

Chief Tui, Moana's father, will be played by John Tui, and her mother, Sina, is starred by Frankie Adams, while Rena Owen portrays Gramma Tala.

The live-action remake of Moana will arrive in theaters on July 10.