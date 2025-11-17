Irina Shayk shares rare insight into coparenting with Bradley Cooper

 
November 17, 2025

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper coparent their daughter Lea De Seine, eight, with utmost respect for her privacy.

Now that Lea is growing up, she "clearly understands the job[s]" that her parents have, but Shayk and Cooper do their best to make her "feel comfortable."

"She has very, very little digital access, almost down to none," Shayk told People.

They prioritize "building community, friends and just giving love."

"This is the best thing that you could give to your kid, raising them in a loving family," the supermodel declared.

The Victoria's Secret model is also protecting her daughter from negative beauty standards and teaching her self-love.

"I just feel like there are so many beauty standards out there that of course I try to protect my daughter from," she said.

Shayk also gushed about feeling more empowered after becoming a mother.

"To be a woman in power, you have to feel comfortable in your own skin. I'm a mother and I know who I am, I know what I stand for..." she shared.

Back in 2023, the model revealed that she and the Maestro star don’t have a nanny for Lea and take her everywhere they go.

"We both take Lea everywhere with us. We always find a way," she added of how they handle parenting with their careers.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper dated from 2015 through 2019. 

