Here's what Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney have to say about each other

Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney shared undeniable chemistry in project 'Anyone But You'

Syeda Zahra Furqan
September 28, 2025

Photo: Inside Glen Powell, Sydney Sweeney's 'platonic' relationship

Glen Powell is currently making waves starring as Russ Holliday in the new series Chad Powers

Amid his latest project, an earlier interview with Vanity Fair has resurfaced, in which the actor addressed dating rumors involving Sydney Sweeney, his co-star in Anyone But You.

Speaking about Sweeney, Powell said, “I love her. She’s the greatest.” 

He added, “If you’re not having fun with this job, then I think you get burnt out.” 

Reflecting on their time filming the romantic comedy, he explained, “We just had a really good time… we have just such a great friendship and really cheer for each other, and it’s been a fun ride to do this thing together.”

It's worth noting that both actors were in relationships with other people during filming. 

At that time, Sydney was engaged to producer Jonathan Davino, while Powell was dating actress Gigi Paris.

Sweeney later echoed Powell's sentiments, emphasizing that their connection was entirely platonic. 

“We wanted everything to be an activity,” she explained, adding that it was the public who “created all the other narratives.”

