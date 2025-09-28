DC boss addresses major fan theory about next 'Superman'

James Gunn clarifies 'Man of Tomorrow's Braniac theory

DC fans have been keenly following the updates of Man of Tomorrow, the follow-up to Superman.



So when James Gunn, the studio's head and the superhero film's director, shared the photo of the script's front page of the forthcoming movie—theories started to pop up.

These speculations say Braniac, a strong foe of the Man of Steel, might appear in the upcoming movie because the post hints at it, as it featured an image of a brain.

Now, in an interview with EW, James clarifies, "Listen, of course, I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening."

In a separate interview, the filmmaker clears the air on another speculation that he is considering casting the lead stars of 1923 for The Brave and the Bold.

"I’m definitely not doing scouting for the Caped Crusader. But I’m always scouting when I’m watching TV shows," he notes.

"I’m always watching characters. In fact, I really like the young woman in 1923. She is just so fantastic that I suggested her for something recently," James continues.

"But I’m watching it because I like Taylor Sheridan’s stuff, especially that one. That’s my favorite of all his shows."

"So I’m watching it mostly for fun, and I’m definitely not watching it because I need to find a Batman. (Laughs.) I know what your question is, but that’s not the reason I’m watching it," he concludes.

Man of Tomorrow will bow out in cinemas on July 9, 2027.