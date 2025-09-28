Glen Powell reflects on steady career momentum

Photo: Glen Powell gets candid about fast paced career, staying in the zone

Glen Powell has opened up about his steady yet quick career trajectory.

While speaking with PEOPLE Magazine, Powell, 36, who currently stars in Chad Powers, said he has no plans to slow down.

“As long as I'm getting to make cool things with people I love and collaborate with people I really am excited to team up with, and as long as I can keep doing that and stay in the game, and bring my family along for the ride, I'm super happy. I'm good,” Powell said.

“Everybody keeps asking me, like, ‘Are you tired right now?’ And I’m like, ‘No, I’m not,’” he added.

Powell also discussed how his career choices continue to fuel his passion.

“I’m happy. I’m in the zone, and everybody is filling me up with more life and more knowledge, and I’m getting to bring really cool things to audiences around the world,” he said.

“There’s just nothing better. It’s awesome,” Powell concluded.