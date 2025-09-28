Prince Harry sparks reactions with latest strong statement

Royal fans have expressed their thoughts after Prince Harry fired back at 'categorically false' reports of a tense reunion with King Charles.

The Fox News Digital quoted Prince Harry’s spokesperson as saying "Recent reporting of The Duke’s view of the tone of the meeting is categorically false.

"The quotes attributed to him are pure invention fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son."

Commenting on the report, one royal fan said, “If Harry truly wanted a reconciliation instead of more material for another so-called "Tell-All" then he would keep his mouth shut, regardless of what someone may or may not have said.”

Another said, “Until Prince Harry makes a PUBLIC apology to Prince William and Princess Kate - there will never be a reconciliation. He and Meghan have done too much damage.”

The third said, “Until I hear Charles say everything is good between them I wouldn't believe a word Harry says.”

“I don't believe the biggest problem is the King, Prince William, Princess Catherine, or even Harry himself. It seems like it's the other person involved causing the problems,” the fourth said.

The fifth said, “I agree with Harry. If the meeting was between him and his father, how would anyone know about the interaction or what was discussed? Clearly someone for selfish reasons don't want a reconciliation to happen.”