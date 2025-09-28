 
Marvel star gives key insight into new 'fantastic' show

Paul Bettany reflects on the 'exciting' forthcoming miniseries 'Vision Quest'

September 28, 2025

Paul Bettany gives glimpse into upcoming 'Vision Quest'

Paul Bettany, who plays Vision in the MCU, is gearing up for his standalone series, Vision Quest.

Appearing at L.A. Comic Con, the actor gives a glimpse into what fans would see in the show.

"I can't say too much about it, and we've already shot it, so I've already explored it, but I saw a lot of it just yesterday, and it's fantastic. I'm really excited for you all to see it," he says.

The star continues, "It is about lots of things, and it's super exciting, but in the same way that WandaVision was about grief, it's sort of about intergenerational trauma."

"It's about fathers and sons and denial of pain and denial of your own truth and coming to terms with who and what you are and what you could be."

The synopsis for the series follows Vision Quest, the newly resurrected "White Vision" as he attempts to restore his memories and humanity following the events of WandaVision. 

Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner, while Ultron is set to return, portrayed by James Spader.

Vision Quest, a miniseries, will land on Disney+ in 2026.

