Jennifer Lopez says her divorce from Ben Affleck was 'the best thing'

Jennifer Lopez opens up about her divorce from Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez recently got candid and reflected on her divorce from Ben Affleck.

On the Sunday, September 28 episode of CBS News Sunday Morning, the 56-year-old singer and songwriter opened up about her separation from The Accountant star and admitted that the lesson she learnt from it was "the best thing that ever happened to me."

Articulating her thoughts to host Lee Cowan, Lopez said, "Because it changed me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow."

Notably, Affleck is an executive producer on the Dance Again crooner’s forthcoming movie, Kiss of the Spider Woman, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January this year, the same month the famous Hollywood couple’s divorce was finalized.

She went on to reminisce about the difficult period in her life when she was filming while dealing with the most tragic time in her life.

The Grammy-nominated star, who is playing the role of Ingrid Luna in the upcoming film, which will hit theatres on October 10, 2025, quipped, "It was a really tough time. Every moment on set, every moment I was doing this role, I was so happy, and then it was like, back home, it was not great. And it was just like, 'How do I work inside of this?'”

For those unaware, Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 and started dating shortly after they got engaged. In 2004, they decided to end their engagement and moved on to start families of their own.

The On the Floor hitmaker tied the knot with singer and songwriter Marc Anthony in 2004, welcomed their twins Max and Emme, and got divorced in 2014.

On the contrary, Affleck got married to actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 but ended up parting ways in 2018. The couple share three children together, namely Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

It is pertinent to mention that Lopez and the Batman vs Superman star reunited in 2021 and in July 2022, they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. However, the high-profile couple stayed married for two years, as they got divorced in August 2024.