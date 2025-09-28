Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Glen Powell still chat in 'Top Gun' group

 
Glen Powell makes a shocking revelation about his Top Gun: Maverick co-stars.

In an interview with People Magazine, Glen revealed that even after three years, the Top Gun cast is still in contact.

The cast including Powell, Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Monica Barbaro, Lewis Pullman, and Danny Ramirez, are still keeping the Top Gun chain alive.

He said, "Sometimes I'll get a little information every once in a while from the gang."

Adding, "the Top Gun chain is alive with congratulations to each other, about sort of movie openings or nominations, or whatever it is."

“Miles' movie doing really well, Monica getting nominated for an Oscar,” the actor gave an update on his co-stars.

Powell said, “Everybody is getting to do all these really wonderful, cool things, so it's a lot of congratulations.”

However, Glen Powell noted that there’s no top-secret from the group chat he could reveal. “I wish. I wish I had something. I literally have nothing. There's been no new dialogue on that text chain.”

“There was a lot of speculation about a movie there for a while, but no new intel,” the actor added.

