James Gunn drops big insight about 'Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn hypes up Lex Luthor in 'Man of Tomorrow'

Man of Tomorrow is the forthcoming DC movie, which is described as a follow-up to Superman.



James Gunn, who is set to direct it, adds a key insight about the film, that it is not centred on Man of Steel only; instead, Lex Luthor, his long-time foe, will equally feature in it.

In a chat with Collider, the director says, "I like my movies to be different. Guardians 1 is not the same as Guardians 3."

"They're different. And Man of Tomorrow will not be the same as Superman. And it is Lex's story too, so it's the two of them. That colors it in a totally different way."

Though, so far, fans get to know about the highly anticipated superhero movie, as further details about the project have been kept under wraps.

However, the co-DC head, in a separate interview, clarified a speculation about the possibility of Braniac appearing in the upcoming movie after he posted its script, which features a brain, which, in turn, sparks fan theories.

"Listen, of course, I wasn't unaware that when I posted the cover of the script that there was going to be discussion around that particular topic. But I think we'll hold off from what exactly is happening," he tells EW.

Man of Tomorrow will hit theatres on July 9, 2027.