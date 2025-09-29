George Clooney urged to slow down amid relentless schedule: Report

Photo: George Clooney advised not to let career engagements take toll on health

George Clooney reportedly has been urged to take better care of himself amid concerns over his relentless schedule.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the acting sensation has been pushing himself without any work-life balance.

The toll of his unhealthy work-life balance is beginning to show.

The insider revealed that Clooney’s calendar has grown especially intense in recent months.

Primarily, the 63-year-old actor dedicated himself to rehearsals and performances for the Broadway show Good Night, and Good Luck.

Soon after, he immediately shifted gears to promote his upcoming film Jay Kelly, which will premiere in theaters on November 14, 2025, before arriving on Netflix on December 5.

"I don't know how he does it. But it's cost him a lot, physically, and emotionally and mentally,” the insider shared, pointing toward the strain of his nonstop commitments.

Despite his heavy workload, Clooney has admitted he avoids one common modern distraction which is nothing but social media.

In a recent chat with 72 Magazine, the star explained, "I don’t know how to do it [use social media]. I’m not on any of them, but only because I find that my life is so much simpler without doing it."

He went on to say, "The risks are so much bigger and the consequences follow you for so much longer. I’m worried about my kids; we keep them off the internet as much as we can.”