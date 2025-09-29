Madonna talks spirituality: 'Success is having a spiritual life'

Madonna reveals the only way to be 'successful in life'

Madonna recently got candid and talked about her spiritual life.

The celebrated singer-songwriter and record producer will appear for her first-ever podcast interview on the Monday, September 29 episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty.

On the podcast, Madonna had an “open conversation” with the host about her decades-long spiritual journey, which started soon after welcoming her first child, Lourdes Leon.

While touching on topics such as success and forgiveness, the 67-year-old Queen of Pop admitted that studying spirituality has brought positivity into her life in ways she never imagined.

She, who first found out about Kabbalah in 1996, said, "You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one.”

Madonna mentioned she has always been known for “pushing boundaries” and raising her voice for human rights, which turned out to be a guiding light for her.

The Frozen hitmaker stated, “What have I done for others? That's really the only way you can be successful in life.”

“It's like the greatest amount of light is where there's darkness and you can reveal the most amount of light. When you're in a dark room, you turn on the light. When you're in a room that's already light, what do you, there's no, um, effort made. So should we look for darkness?”

"My soul's purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do. I want it all, but I want it for the sake of sharing, not to keep it for myself,” Madonna mentioned.