Benny Blanco calls Selena Gomez 'real life disney princess'

Benny Blanco shares adorable moments with wife Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have officially gotten married on September 27.

Taking to Instagram later, Blanco dropped glimpse from their big day. In the caption, he admitted, "I married a real life disney princess."

The carousel of photos shared included mirror selfies, showing Gomez's massive, flowing veil, a close-up of their new wedding rings, and a cozy snap of the couple cuddling in bed after the celebration.

Fans and followers poured their love in the comments section.

One wrote, "What a beautiful evening celebrating your wedding! I love you both and so happy for you."

Another added, "Oh Benny, we hope you love getting old with her the same way we all loved growing up with her."

Notably, the Only Murders in the Building actress herself dropped a comment, writing, "I love you soooo much."

On the other hand, Gomez herself posted moments from their dreamy wedding. She simply captioned the post, "9.27.25." She included photos of the images: the newlyweds holding hands, embracing, and showed her delicate bouquet of white flowers.

Selena Gomez stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren gown featuring a halter-style bodice on her big day, while Benny Blanco kept it classic in a black tuxedo and bowtie.