Tom Holland resumes 'Spider-Man' filming after bold decision

Tom Holland back on 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' set after head injury

Tom Holland is back on Spider-Man: Brand New Day set.

Weeks after facing a stunt-related head injury, the actor has now returned to the filming in Basingstoke, England.

As reported by DailyMail, the streets in the Hampshire town were transformed into New York City as Holland performed an intense action sequence.

This comes after insiders revealed that Holland had left his cast and crew “furious” after insisting on a full two-week break to recover.

An insider told RadarOnline, "The accident wasn't serious, but Tom is insisting on taking the full two weeks off. Everyone understands safety comes first, but he's left the crew twiddling their thumbs while costs soar. Some feel he's milking it."

They noted, "The studio would have liked him back on set in a couple of days, but Tom has made it clear he won't return until he feels one hundred percent. That decision has not gone down well with the team."

However, Tom Holland reassured fans he's "feeling better and on the mend" in an Instagram post recently. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release in July 2026.