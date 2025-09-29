'Messy' singer Lola Young pulls out of music festival after onstage collapse

 
Lola Young fainted onstage in NYC on Saturday while performing at Forest Hills Stadium

September 29, 2025

Lola Young has canceled her Washington, DC festival performance just one day after collapsing onstage in New York.

"I'm sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing all things go in DC today," the British singer, 24, wrote on Instagram ahead of her September 28 performance.

"I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future."

The Messy hitmaker also hit back at online negativity, adding, "To all the people that love to be mean online, [please] give me a day off."

Young fainted onstage in New York on Saturday while performing her song Conceited at Forest Hills Stadium. She was rushed backstage by medics, but later assured fans she was “OK.”

The collapse followed two prior cancellations, including Audacy’s We Can Survive concert. However, she remains scheduled to launch her I’m Only F****** Myself world tour on October 6 in Manchester, England.

Young has been open about her mental health and previously revealed her diagnosis of schizoaffective disorder and cocaine addiction.

