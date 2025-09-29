 
Selena Gomez's mom Mandy gushes over 'beautiful' daughter's big day

The popstar's mom called Selena's walk down the aisle with her grandfather 'a fairytale come true'

Maliha Javed
September 29, 2025

Selena Gomez's mom pens down heartfelt note for 'beautiful' daughter

Selena Gomez's mom Mandy Teefey tugged at some heartstrings by sharing a touching tribute and sweet insights from her wedding with Benny Blanco.

On September 27, the actress and singer tied the knot with her fiance Benny in an intimate wedding in California.

Mandy took to her Instagram account a day after to gush over her 'beautiful' daughter's big day.

The Calm Down singer's mom shared the heartmelting moment of seeing her father, Selena's grandfather, walking her down the aisle.

"It was a fairytale come true and it was beyond heartwarming watching my father walk her down the aisle!!! XO," Mandy wrote on her social media along with a sweet snap of Selena planting a kiss on Benny's nose, as he laid down on her lap.

"What a perfect celebration for the most kick ass couple I know," the proud mom praised, noting that the evening of Selena and Benny's nuptials was "beautiful and perfect."

"Absolutely flawless! All my love to my beautiful daughter @selenagomez and to the greatest son in law @itsbennyblanco," Mandy added.

This post came a day after Selena announced her wedding with the music producer on her Instagram along with sweet glimpses from her special day, and captioned the post, "9.27.25."

Benny also uploaded a post on his official account on the photo sharing app, penning, "I married a real life disney princess."

For the unversed, Benny and Selena announced their engagement in December 2024.

The newly married couple made their relationship public in December 2023.

