Taylor Swift made special speech at Selena Gomez wedding: Insider

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran heaped praises on Selena Gomez at her wedding

Web Desk
September 29, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco wedding witnessed special nods from Hollywood A-listers.

The songstress, who tied the knot with Blanco in a private ceremony in California this weekend, got speeches from Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran.

PEOPLE confirms that both the singers shared heartfelt words on Gomez’s big day.

"At the reception, everyone was letting loose and celebrating them well into the night," the source says. "The vibe was so much fun."

"They were glowing all night, and both Selena and Benny couldn’t stop smiling. There was so much love in the room," they add.

This comes as Blanco himself turned to Instagram and shared a wedding photo thread with Gomez.

He captioned the photos: "I married a real life disney princess.”

